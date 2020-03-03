School Names its Classroom 'Devananda' after 6-Year-Old Girl from Kerala who Drowned in a Lake

The school of the 6-year-old-girl, who lost her life by mysteriously drowning in a lake just 500 meters away from her home in Kollam district, Kerala, has now renamed one its classrooms after her.

The move was a gesture on the school's behalf to christen the classroom where she studies, was a way to condole the death of Devananda.

During a recently held function, Saraswathi Vidya Nikethan School at Vakkanadu in Kollam, commemorated the death of the first standard student and named the classroom in front of her mourning parents.

The patron of the school, Vijayakaumar, told News Minute that Devananda was a special child and everyone was quite fond of her. Terming her death unfortunate, he said that the school officials have even decided to name the prayer hall of the school after her.

The girl went missing from her house near Kollam on Thursday morning, last week.

Locals in Kerala including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were shocked when her body was found in a lake near her house by the police divers at 7.30 a.m. on Friday.

According to reports, the mother of the child had gone out to wash clothes and on her return she found out her daughter to missing.





After the body was discovered and preliminary autopsy was conducted, no sexual assault marks were reported.

However, the parents still allege the incident to be a a case of kidnapping.

