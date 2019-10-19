School Principal Pens Heartwarming Letter to Tooth Fairy After Student Loses Tooth

Often parents and elders find it difficult to console children when they are heartbroken for every little thing.

In a sweet and adorable gesture, the principal of a school came to the rescue of a first-grade student, who was heartbroken after her milk tooth broke.

The child was upset and afraid that the Tooth Fairy would not know that his tooth had broken. The principal, through a letter, affirmed that the student had indeed broken a tooth so he gets a reward from the Tooth Fairy.

The principal of Gillett Elementary School in Wisconsin, Curt Angeli, penned a letter to Tooth Fairy narrating the tale as to how the student has lost the tooth.

The principal said that "despite valiant efforts of an intrepid search team" the tooth was not found and placed under the student's pillow at night.

According to tales, children keep their fallen milk teeth under the pillow to get gifts from Tooth Fairy.

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in teeth that was not there this morning when he came in. Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth,” Principal Curt Angeli wrote in a letter to Tooth Fairy.

In a postscript, Angeli jokingly added he is still waiting for a reward for the wisdom teeth he lost in 1987.

A photo of the letter written to Tooth Fairy on the school's letterhead was shared on Facebook.

According to a report by CNN, the infant was worried that the Tooth Fairy would not get to know he had lost his tooth, so the principal consoled him saying he would get him a note. The child informed the principal the next day that he received a dollar as a reward.

“Education sometimes is a tough business nowadays. Kids come to us from all different places, and you try to infuse that good support and acknowledgment in everything that you do,” Angel was quoted as saying by CNN.

The letter by the principal has earned her a lot appreciation. Taking to the comment section a user praised the principal and wrote, "I can say from experience. My son is a student there. He is a great principal.

Another user wrote, "This made my whole day. I am so glad that there are still good people out there helping even the little ones live a little lighter at heart."

One of the users shared her experience of losing tooth. She wrote, "Swallowed my tooth in a tussle when I was a kid and had to write a letter to the tooth fairy."

A user commented on the post script of the letter written by Principal Curt Angel. She commented, "The post script is everything. My daughter gets tiny notes left her money bc she writes to the tooth fairy. I can see her writing with a balance to settle up. I love the spirit of this."

