School Students in Colombia Collapse After Trying to Contact the Dead Using Ouija Board

Eleven students, aged 13 to 17, were found passed out in a corridor at their school in Colombia after they used a Ouija board. The students were found by teachers at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato, reported news portal Independent. Five of the teenagers were taken to a hospital while the rest were treated a nearby health centre. They were suffering from abdominal pain, muscle spasms and extreme vomiting. Doctors have said in medical reports that they suffered from food poisoning.

The rectory of the school is awaiting more details before ruling on the incident. The mayor of Hato said that when the teenagers were found, they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths. “It is not ruled out that it was the Ouija board, that is part of the investigation,” he said. He also said that people had varying versions; while some said that they had drunk water from a container, other said they had come from a pool and had been offered some food.

On being interviewed, the students said that they had drunk water from the same glass. They had been playing with an Ouija board which, in popular culture, is believed to be a tool to contact “spirits” of the dead. The “spirits”, upon being contacted, would allegedly move the planchette- an object on the board- to answer questions asked.

The emergency medical coordinator at Hospital del Socorro said that no psychological alteration was found in the teenagers, taking into account the fact that many said that they had collapsed because of the activity with the Ouija board.

