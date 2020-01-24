School Teacher from Amritsar Makes Indian Flag with 71,000 Toothpicks for Republic Day

A government school teacher from Amritsar has used 71,000 toothpicks to make a National Flag.

Baljinder Singh, who wanted to do something unconventional to mark the 71st Republic Day, took 40 days of precision effort to accomplish the tri-color task.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "For a long time, I had been thinking of doing something which no one has done before. So, I came up with this idea. I want this to be the longest flag.”

Punjab: A government school teacher, Baljinder Singh from Amritsar has made a national flag using toothpicks. He says,"I have made the national flag using 71,000 toothpicks to mark the 71st Republic day. It took me 40 days to complete it". pic.twitter.com/MO8eOg5bbw — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

He further stated that while the school holds Republic Day celebrations at the district level, he desired to present his flag at the occasion.

The R-Day 2020 parade will start with the hoisting of National Flag by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind followed by parades on the Rajpath, New Delhi, which will showcase India’s military prowess and cultural diversity. The Chief Guest for the 71st Republic Day Parade is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. President Bolsonaro will land in the national capital on January 24. He will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, President Bolsonaro will address a group of Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

