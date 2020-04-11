School Teacher Walks 5 Miles To Deliver Meals To Underprivileged Students Amid Lockdown

Not all heroes wear capes they say, in these times when the world is undergoing a pandemic a primary school teacher is ensuring that lunch reaches disadvantaged children.

Zane Powles who happens to be a primary school teacher makes the efforts of delivering 78 lunches to disadvantaged students amidst the lockdown. These children are eligible for free school meals, which includes a sandwich, a packet of crisps, a biscuit and an apple.

As per a report published in The Independent, the food and the bags are given by the school's catering contractor. He on being addressed as the local hero, told The Independent, “My job is the welfare of children and educating them. In these times I'm just doing it in a different way”.

Further, he adds that this move also keeps everyone in indoors as the parents don’t have to step out and all of them can stay together and be safe as well.

Moreover, Kim Leach who is the school executive too delivers lunches to children who lives a bit far. According to her, what she is doing is a vital service. She told the news portal, “I suspect there'll be a fair few of our families that have got very little food”.

This move is especially more important during this time when most parts of the world are under lockdown in order to curb the widespread of the deadly coronavirus. Till now, the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 95 thousand people and over 16 lakh people have tested positive for the same across the world.

