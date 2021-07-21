School Teachers Organize Classes in Parks for Underprivileged Students in Gujarat

Our lives took a complete turn after the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The disruption caused by the virus not only had an impact on the medical infrastructure, but it completely changed the way we lived our day-to-day life. People had to move to work from home and even schools and colleges adopted the online method to their classes during the lockdown.

While the precaution was very necessary for stopping the spread of the virus, this new shift to online classes brought its own set of difficulties for students especially the underprivileged ones. Managing a phone, laptop and internet for online classes was not feasible for every student and many were forced to drop out of school. While the situation has gone better after the decline in the number of cases, there is still some time before students return to classes.

Now, a group of schoolteachers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is conducting physical classes at various parks for underprivileged students, reported ANI.

Gujarat | Teachers organize classes for underprivileged students at various parks in Ahmedabad. "Most of our students don't have access to smartphones. Earlier we were teaching them at their chawls, but due to congestion we opted for open areas like this," says a govt principal pic.twitter.com/X94DSneF9q— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

"This is a much better alternative than teaching at their homes or virtually. We are interacting with students on a daily basis and all of us are quite happy now," adds Ruchita Shah, a govt-school principal pic.twitter.com/Wy58DAKpJA— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Speaking about this initiative of conducting classes at parks, Ruchita Shah, a govt-school principal, said that most of these children did not have access to smartphones orinternet for classes so the teacher decided to reach out to them for classes till the schools re-open.

Initially, teachers went to the chawls of the students but after facing the issue of congestion, parks were chosen as the venue of these special classes.

Teachers also prefer this way over the online classes as they get a chance to talk and interact with students daily. However, convincing the parents to send their school for classes in the park was not easy for the teachers. Many parents were concerned about the safety of their children but after persuasion from teachers, they finally agreed.

The initiative slowly picked momentum and while it was originally meant for students who had trouble accessing online classes, these park classes received an overwhelming response from people and other children also joined in.

