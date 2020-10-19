Schoolgirl Faked 'Demonic Possession' To Get Out of Exam, But It Backfired

It is often seen that children make excuses in schools when they don’t complete their homework or to escape weekly tests. A school girl in Somalia took to a bizarre excuse to get out of an exam.

The girl named Khadija in a TikTok video revealed how she executed the plan to evade the exam.

Khadija claimed that she had a demonic exorcism at school after she pretended to be possessed.

Daily Star shared the TikTok video of the girl in its report. In the clip, the girl can be seen having large black eyes which she has made with the help of a filter.

Khadija divulged her school mates had in the past used this trick of showing themselves possessed and they even got away with it. The girl confessed that she decided to do the same as she had a "bunch of homework due the next day" and had an exam as well for which she had not prepared.

Before the commencement of the test, she decided to behave as if she had been possessed. Although the girl was nervous, she thought she would pull it off.

While acting out, she banged the desk and spoke gibberish. She even denied the existence of God, claiming that Satan was her father.

Watching her do these things, one of her friends started screaming as she thought Khadija had been actually possessed.

However, this did not go as per the plan. She was taken to a prayer area where she saw three man coming with cane sticks towards her.

The men started talking to her considering that a demon was controlling her. They asked, "Why did you possess this innocent girl?"

They performed exorcism on her. During which, she was also beaten with sticks to get rid of the demon.

She tried to convince them that it’s actually her and not what they thought. Responding to her, they said demons actually say the same thing.

To make them believe that no demon was controlling her she burst into tears and started reciting the verses from Quran.