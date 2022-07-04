Schoolgirl's Letter From 1960s Containing Eerily Accurate Future Predictions Uncovered

In an eerie turn of events, a school girl’s letter from the 1960s has been uncovered and it contains some scarily accurate predictions. Written over 50 years ago, the girl imagined what life would be like in the future. The letter has been recently discovered by Rosa Beckerton and her husband Peter from Cambridgeshire when they furnished a second-hand sofa. It was stuffed down the back as a school project written by an 11-year-old girl in 1969, discussing what she thought life would look like in 1980. The letter is dated 23 February 1969. According to Ladbible, it read, “The year is 1980, the time is half-past moon dust. Here I am twenty-one years of age, sitting in a cushion of air. I remember when I was 11 years old and I was at school, things have changed since then. For instance, the television has changed.”

It further stated, “In 1969 it was a square box with knobs in front of it. Now it is a big screen with knobs on your chair arm to switch it on and off. I am married and I work in a bank, dealing with money. I have always wanted to be a bank assistant.”

The schoolgirl further goes on to explain as to how her husband will be home from work, but she will have no tea to prepare as they will only have a piece of chewing gum to eat. “You may think that we have not enough to eat but you are wrong, because this piece of chewing gum is food. You chew this gum and you can feel the food going down. You can also taste it. There is no messy washing-up to do afterwards. Here’s my husband now. ‘Press the button, dear’. What I mean is press the button for the door to open, you see our doors are electric doors,” she said.

Even though a few predictions were completely absurd, some were absolute bang on, including one about Zoom call. One person wrote, “In 1969 the telephone was a square box thing with a resiver [sic] on top of it. But now it is still a resiver [sic], but you can see the people you are talking to, for there is a screen where you can see the people. It is a bit like a television.”

Rosa, while speaking to Ladbible said that her husband, who works as an upholsterer, found it down the side of a sofa that he was upholstering for a customer. Speaking about the same she said, “It was just so interesting, because looking at it today she’s got a lot of her predictions kind of right – but in her childish innocent way she thought it would all happen in ten years.”

