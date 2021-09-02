CHANGE LANGUAGE
Schools Reopening Amid Third Wave Scare Has Twitter Bunking Classes With Memes

The memes were all about the looming third wave situation and were hilarious. (Image: twitter)

Internet users had a lot to say about the news of schools and educational institutions opening and while some welcomed it, several of them were also concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

Amid the constant threat of coronavirus and the possibility of a third wave looming over India, several states have now decided to at last attempt to open in a phased manner. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and some other states have put in place Covid-19 safety protocols in order to ensure a hassle-free and safe reopening of classes. Tamil Nadu will restart classes for students of 9-12, Delhi and Rajasthan will reopen physical classes for 9-12 students and also open colleges, universities, and coaching classes, media reports said.

Internet users had a lot to say about the news of schools and educational institutions opening and while some welcomed it, several of them were also concerned about the same. And they all did what they do best, come up with memes to project what they were ‘feeling’. Check out a few:

While Delhi reopens classes 9-12 from September 1, students of classes 6-8 will be going back to school from September 8. However, no student will be

coerced to go to school and thus the government has kept the online class option open as well.

