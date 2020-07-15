Science Finally Has the Answer to How Many Hot Dogs Humans Can Eat at One Go

Every year various hot dog eating competitions are held across the world. Some people take this very seriously devouring the meaty delicacies in seconds.

Now, science has hypothetically come across a limitation - that is the maximum number of hot dogs it is humanly possible to consume within a period of 10 minutes.

While the highest number of hot dogs consumed by a human being is 74, set by Joey Chestnut at this year’s Coney Island event; scientists have calculated 84 to be the maximum limit.

According to a new study published recently in the journal Biology Letters, people would not be able to consume any more than this amount physically or mentally.

Scientists studied and analyzed 39 years of data from the yearly Nathan's Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest to come to the results.

"Gut capacity and plasticity have been examined across multiple species, but are not typically explored in the context of extreme human performance," read the abstract of the experiment.

James Smoliga, a professor in the department of physical therapy at High Point University, is the author of the study and has explained how the research was executed.

Speaking to CNN, he said, “The ordinary person would probably run into a stomach capacity issue.

But competitive eaters specifically train to expand their stomachs, so for top competitive eaters, it's probably more the chewing and eating within a time frame that limits it.

Consuming so many hot dogs together will also possibly alter "normal, healthy gastrointestinal function" of a human being.

Yet the rate varies according to the stomach plasticity in different humans.