'Science Guy' Bill Nye Warns if Doomsday Glacier Melts, South Florida will Go Down

Scientist Bill Nye has an ominous warning for earthlings and it pertains to the melting of the Doomsday glacier. In a recent interview, the science educator was heard talking about the gigantic Antarctic glacier, dubbed as the Doomsday Glacier, that may melt within five years, the consequences of which will be catastrophic for the planet. Speaking to CNN, Nye noted that it is estimated the ocean will rise about half a meter after the Doomsday Glacier collapses into the sea. This in turn could result in South Florida becoming fully underwater, warned Nye.

The scientist also added that once South Florida drowns, it will lead to residents fleeing the place. “People will leave. Where are they going to go? What are they going to do? It won’t happen instantly, but it will happen fast enough,” said Nye.

Nye named the fossil fuel industry as the culprit of this impending catastrophe and said that they have been running a “very successful” propaganda effort that equates “scientific uncertainty” about the speed and severity with which our climate will degrade with doubt and denial of climate change. The 66-year-old scientist told CNN, “This gets back to the old problem that we’ve been talking about for 30 years where scientific concerns have not been heeded by governments, by people around the world.” The television personality also added that “This is leading to catastrophes big enough. I think people are noticing them.”

The month of December which typically marks the onset of winters in the United States is witnessing devastating hurricanes in the region of Kentucky this year. Commenting on this not-so-normal December, Nye told CNN that the climate-crisis-induced natural disasters are here already. “I don’t think it’s that hard to visualize right now, the very large tornado that swept through Kentucky that set all kinds of records.” The tornado in Kentucky travelled on the ground for more than two hours and over 322 kilometres and tore up everything in December.

“People will now be able to see that these predictions that scientists have been making, climate scientists have been making for decades, since 1988.”

