Youtuber Derek Muller uploaded a video on his channel ‘Veritasium’ on May 29 showing how Blackbird, a wind-powered vehicle built by Rick Cavallaro, could outrun the wind itself. When a physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, Alexander Kusenko saw the video, he wrote to Muller that the claim was wrong. Kusenko was sure that for Blackbird to work the way Muller claimed, laws of physics had to be violated. That is why when Muller invited him for a $10,000 (Rs.7,47,145) bet, he readily agreed. The witnesses to this bet were celebrity science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson and the famous scientist Sean Caroll. Kusenko also presented his rebuttal to Muller’s claims with calculations in a presentation in a video meeting with the witnesses and then posted it on the web. As per the agreement of the bet, Muller had to successfully demonstrate a model vehicle that worked on the same principles as Blackbird.

Now, on Thursday, July 1, Muller informed in a video on his channel that he has won the bet and Kusenko has transferred the $10,000 amount to him. He also admitted that the evidence he presented in the previous video was “not definitive,” because there was another conflicting explanation that could raise doubt, which was used by Kusenko in the critique of his claim. Further in the video, Muller successfully demonstrated two carts working on the same principles as Blackbird.

According to Muller, the vehicle was able to outrun the wind because its propeller fan, which was driven by the moving wheels, was actually running in an opposite direction than the wind was pushing it. As a result, the propeller fan could apply extra power, which it was drawing from the wheels, to the wind and in turn, get extra thrust, ultimately leading to a speed higher than the wind while still being accelerated. For example, a lighter kid can lift you on a seesaw with unequal arms if she sits on the longer one. The same works with Blackbird, by being so higher than the wheels, the fan manages to achieve enough extra power to spin the fan in the opposite direction than the wind forces and thus, getting extra thrust.

Muller decided that he will spend the money he won on organising a science communication contest.

