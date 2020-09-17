Scientific American's Endorsement of Joe Biden Ahead of US Presidential Polls Has Rightwingers Fuming

For the first time in its history, Scientific American has announced its endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The science magazine has always remained science-centric and never endorsed or opposed any presidential candidate ever.

In a tweet posted on September 15, the organisation said, “Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history—until now. The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death. We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.”

In a following tweet, they continued with the explanation of their decision to break protocol and endorse politics.

The magazine claimed that there is evidence proving Trump’s anti-science stand. In their opinion, the current president has damaged the country as well as the citizens through his actions, by rejecting science and logical evidence.

Calling him ignorant, they said the current coronavirus pandemic is his biggest failure. His lack of response or sometimes denial of the severity of this pandemic led to the death of more than 190,000 US citizens.

Trump has been accused of being a climate change denier and a promotor of environmental culprits like oil and coal industry while denying wind farms and other eco-friendly resources as being non-worthy of public funding.

But his biggest opposition has come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he denied the existence of the pandemic for the first two months. Later, he claimed that ‘it’s just a flu,’ and would resolve by April. Some of his political opposers have blamed him directly for all the lives lost due to coronavirus.

As stated on its website, the Scientific American is the "oldest continuously published magazine" in the country. It has a global audience of more than 10 million people and 3.9 followers on Twitter. However, that number may soon fall because people weren’t pleased with their political stand. USA has seen a surge of right-wing followers since Trump took the oval office. People were quick to retaliate Scientific America on its controversial tweet.

“Well, that’s it. This loyal subscriber for over 20 years is cancelling my subscription. Today.”

“Not surprised. Ended my subscription DECADES ago. Scientific American isn’t about science. It’s about the atheistic, status quo, materialistic, Big Bang, gravity centric, uniformitarian, evolution models. Any science that challenges their mindset isn’t published. SA takes a knee.”

Here’s what another one had to say:

Some others blamed the magazine for ‘betraying 175 years of honorable, principled, scientific non-partisanship, for the sake of some cheap, short-sighted, opportunistic virtue signalling.’

However, there were others who supported the magazine and their stand.