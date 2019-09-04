Scientist Reveals No Asteroid Is Big Enough to Destroy Earth In Near Future

There are a lot of stories that float around on the web surrounding the dangerous impact of asteroids on Earth, or the fact that some distant asteroid has narrowly missed hitting it. However, a recent interaction by Mashable India with Dr. Lewis Dartnell, an author, well-known TEDx speaker and Professor of Science Communication at the University of Westminster, revealed that Earth is not going to be destroyed by an asteroid in the near future.

Speaking to Mashable India, he said that a different question could be whether all life on Earth be driven to extinction by asteroids, and the answer to that would be a no.

According to Dr Dartnell, there is no asteroid big enough which on collision with Earth, could destroy it.

The scientist added that they have been trying hard, in recent years, to discover and track all sizable asteroids near to the Earth and in orbit, to assess what risk they could pose in the future, but they are small asteroids.

Dr Dartnell went on to add that if the Earth was extremely unlucky then an asteroid could strike over a major city and destroy the city. “But, the chances of that happening are very unlikely,” he said adding that the Asteroid Apophis is one of the asteroids that they are tracking and they know that it does not pose any serious threat for the next few decades and will continue on trial.

When asked that in case of an apocalypse whether a person could build the world from scratch, Dr Dartnell revealed that it took humanity around 10,000 years the first time around “to go from the very beginning of settling down and developing agriculture, to the civilization, industrial revolution, and building the modern world. So now I hope that by having saved the most important knowledge that humanity has gained in that time period, will accelerate the recovery back to history, the second time around.”

He has worked on a lot of research surrounding rebooting civilization after an Apocalypse and according to him it should take a few centuries or generations to recover society as quickly as possible.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.