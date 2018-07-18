GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Scientist Richard Dawkins Labelled 'Islamophobic' For Saying 'Allahu Akbar is Aggressive'

'Why choose to be Islamophobic when you could just be quiet, instead?' questions Twitterati.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
A tweet by Richard Dawkins that he was listening to the "lovely church bells of Winchester," which sounded much nicer than "the aggressive-sounding Allahu Akhbar," has gone viral, with people calling him out on his blatant Islamophobia.

The 77-year-old academic is known for his books, the most popular of them being The God Delusion. He is a self-proclaimed atheist and his views about religion is very strong. In fact, his Twitter bio reads that he believes in "Good-humoured ridicule of religions." Except this particular tweet wasn't particularly in good-humour. Twitter has been quick to point this out, mentioning how this isn't just casual atheism at play - it's clear Islamophobia.











The phrase 'Allahu Akbar' means “God is greatest” in Arabic and is used at the start of the Muslim call to prayer which is broadcast from mosques five times a day. However, not all people have been so quick to point out the very obvious racism.



In an interview to The Independent, Dawkins mentioned how, "Allahu Akhbar’ is the last thing you hear before the suicide bomb goes off." As people have pointed out, it isn't atheism. When you compare two different factors in two different religions and then mention how one is better than the other, that's not indifference between the two, that's clearly having bias and prejudice.

This is also not the first time Dawkins has kicked up a storm on Twitter by saying something problematic. Earlier, he was under fire for stating how mothers should abort babies if they were aware that the child had Down's syndrome. People have started questioning how perhaps everything Dawkins does isn't what we take it at face value for - great philosophy, or evolutionary writing, or even simply atheism.





This is just a reminder that sometimes even the most progressive open-minded people we know could be racist and have bigotry thoughts. It can perhaps be summed up best in Richard Dawkin's own words: "By all means let's be open-minded, but not so open-minded that our brains drop out."

