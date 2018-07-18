English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Scientist Richard Dawkins Labelled 'Islamophobic' For Saying 'Allahu Akbar is Aggressive'
'Why choose to be Islamophobic when you could just be quiet, instead?' questions Twitterati.
A tweet by Richard Dawkins that he was listening to the "lovely church bells of Winchester," which sounded much nicer than "the aggressive-sounding Allahu Akhbar," has gone viral, with people calling him out on his blatant Islamophobia.
The 77-year-old academic is known for his books, the most popular of them being The God Delusion. He is a self-proclaimed atheist and his views about religion is very strong. In fact, his Twitter bio reads that he believes in "Good-humoured ridicule of religions." Except this particular tweet wasn't particularly in good-humour. Twitter has been quick to point this out, mentioning how this isn't just casual atheism at play - it's clear Islamophobia.
The phrase 'Allahu Akbar' means “God is greatest” in Arabic and is used at the start of the Muslim call to prayer which is broadcast from mosques five times a day. However, not all people have been so quick to point out the very obvious racism.
In an interview to The Independent, Dawkins mentioned how, "Allahu Akhbar’ is the last thing you hear before the suicide bomb goes off." As people have pointed out, it isn't atheism. When you compare two different factors in two different religions and then mention how one is better than the other, that's not indifference between the two, that's clearly having bias and prejudice.
This is also not the first time Dawkins has kicked up a storm on Twitter by saying something problematic. Earlier, he was under fire for stating how mothers should abort babies if they were aware that the child had Down's syndrome. People have started questioning how perhaps everything Dawkins does isn't what we take it at face value for - great philosophy, or evolutionary writing, or even simply atheism.
This is just a reminder that sometimes even the most progressive open-minded people we know could be racist and have bigotry thoughts. It can perhaps be summed up best in Richard Dawkin's own words: "By all means let's be open-minded, but not so open-minded that our brains drop out."
Listening to the lovely bells of Winchester, one of our great mediaeval cathedrals. So much nicer than the aggressive-sounding “Allahu Akhbar.” Or is that just my cultural upbringing? pic.twitter.com/TpCkq9EGpw
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) July 16, 2018
Stop being Islamophobic. 😂 — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) July 18, 2018
It's definitely your xenophobia and bigotry. Maybe you even dip your humus with ignoranance and wrap your falafel sandwich with your 50 cents of knowledge. A real atheist would not care about church bells, azan or any of that. But your comments say a lot about who you're really!
— Manar Chabouk (@1manara) July 18, 2018
Are all foreign languages “aggressive sounding” to you Richard? Or only those spoken in non-white countries? Just asking. — antzy mf (@antzymf) July 17, 2018
You can’t sit on a park bench on a sunny day without turning it into something islamophobic?
— Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) July 17, 2018
All these ppl in the comments w ‘Allah Akbar is not aggressive’ Lol...you all know you’d run faster than Usain Bolt if you heard someone yell Allahu Akbar. Stop your fake grandstanding 🙄 — Yasmine Mohammed (@ConfessionsExMu) July 17, 2018
as an atheist, stick to criticizing dogma, theocracy and unscientific beliefs. this jab, specifically at the arabic language is rude/unconstructive and xenophobic. you can fight against religious zealots without shitting on peoples culture.
— dani stringbean (@dstrigi) July 16, 2018
Turns out “The God Delusion” was just the collective insistence that Richard Dawkins was a philosopher and not just a tedious old racist. https://t.co/VuPxwPquf2 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 17, 2018
