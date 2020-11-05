Scientists across the World Show Behind the Scenes of Covid Vaccine Development in This Video

Since the Covid-19 crisis has wreaked havoc in the world, everybody is waiting for scientists to discover a vaccine that can make most people immune to the coronavirus. Now, a Twitter account named Team Halo is showing everyone the process of vaccine development.

A collaboration between Covid-19 researchers, Team Halo celebrates the efforts of the scientists who are trying to create the coronavirus vaccine. Taking to Twitter, Team Halo asked people to follow the work of the scientists working around the world to end the pandemic. “They’re filming on their phones inside the search for safe and effective vaccines,” read the post.

Many scientists working on the vaccine have joined TikTok as well to show the behind the scenes of a vaccine development. It also shows their lives and conversations during the Covid-19 crisis.

Many scientists from different countries are featured in the video. Some are working in the lab while others have shared their inputs from home.

Follow the scientists working round the clock (and round the world) to help end this pandemic. They’re filming on their phones inside the search for safe and effective vaccines. #teamhalo pic.twitter.com/rS3IkumoQR — Team Halo (@projecthalo) October 20, 2020

With the help of interesting videos, queries about Covid-19 are also being answered by the scientists. For instance, this video of Anna Blakney from the Faculty of Medicine of Imperial College London answers some of the vaccine related questions in the minds of many.

In another Team Halo video, researcher Paul McKay from the same institution shared the procedure of vaccine preparation.

The scientists who are a part of this team are from educational institutions in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the USA. Those scientists who are working on Covid-19 vaccine anywhere in the world can join this initiative. All the people working in the team are doing it voluntarily. This team was established in collaboration with the University of London’s The Vaccine Confidence Project and the United Nations Verified initiative.

Currently, there are 150 Covid-19 vaccines under development, as per the World Health Organization. Of these, 44 are in clinical trials while late-stage testing is ongoing for 11.