Scientists are Analysing Baby Seals’ Voices To Understand How Human Speech Evolved

Have you heard about Hoover ‘the talking seal’? If not, go to YouTube and search for talking seals and you will find plenty of videos. Other than parrots, songbirds and seals, many other animals including ravens, crows, some whales and elephants too can imitate human speech to some extent. Scientists think animals’ ability to imitate human speech – the same way every human baby learns language – can offer fascinating insights into how language evolved in our species. Animals that can imitate human speech and other sounds are believed to be capable of changing their voice’s pitch, which is one of the crucial components of human speech.

To learn how seals respond to the surrounding sounds with their vocalisation, scientists at Max Planck Institute of Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands conducted a study on eight harbour seal pups who were living in a rehabilitation centre. The researchers recorded and played sea noises to the baby seals for several days to see if the seal pups could adapt their voices to the environmental noise.

When scientists analysed the pups’ voices in response to the noises, they found that the baby seals lowered the tone of their voice when they heard louder sea noises. When the noise was more intense, the seal pups kept a more steady pitch. One baby seal raised its voice when the noise became louder, an effect typically found in human speech, known as the Lombard effect. Lombard effect is when you raise your voice to be clearly heard in response to surrounding noise. However, the quantity and length of the pups’ calls were not affected by the sea noises.

The findings, scientists believe, are significant because only two other animals, humans and bats, are capable of lowering their tone to adapt to the environmental noise. “These results show that seals may be the most promising species to find these direct connections, and unravel the mystery of speech,” says Andrea Rvignani, one of the co-authors of the study, in a statement. The study was published in November in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society.

