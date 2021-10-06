Scientists are Hunting for 'Ghost Particles' from Space in the South Pole

If you go to the farthest south you can on Earth, you will reach the south pole of our planet. Covered in ice and freezing at an average temperature of minus 28 degrees celsius, one would not expect to find a human at the south pole. But you will find a team of scientists who are hunting ‘ghostly particles’ with their huge equipment buried 2.8 kilometres deep under the ice. These ‘ghostly particles’ are called neutrinos, and they are ghostly because coming from space, they pass straight through anything. For example, they are constantly passing through our bodies. They are so ghostly that it becomes incredibly hard to detect, which is precisely why scientists are after them. To capture neutrinos and know where they were coming from, astronomers established an IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the south pole, a place where it will be easier to detect them, scientists believe.

But what are neutrinos and where do they come from? And why are they so hard to detect?

Neutrinos are the lightest particles that possess mass, according to scientists. They can be understood as particles that are similar to electrons, except they have no charge and a mass less than 500,000 times smaller than the mass of an electron. Interestingly, neutrinos are also the most abundant particles in the universe. They are so omnipresent that they are passing through your body right now in an unfathomable number. Each second, some 100 trillion neutrinos pass through a single human body.

“And the reason why we don’t detect them is that they go through us and everything that we know of essentially, without leaving a trace,” said Marcos Santander, one of the collaboration members of the IceCube Neutrino observatory, while he was talking to Becky Ferreira from Vice on Motherboard’s The Space Show, an online show produced by the publication.

To answer why scientists are going to lengths to detect them even when they are so discreet, researchers say that because of their very antisocial nature, neutrinos that are coming from outside of our solar system — the sun also produces neutrinos — can tell us about where they originated, such as violent high-energy cosmic events. This can open a new horizon for scientists to observe the universe.

Santander went on to explain that out of 10^20 neutrinos that cross a single human body in its lifetime, which is 100 times more than all the sand particles on Earth, there is only a chance in two that one of them will interact with our body.

