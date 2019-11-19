Scientists Are Using the Great Barrier Reef's Spawning Ritual To Help Save the Corals

Recent years have seen the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, dying, from rising sea temperatures linked to climate change.

Marine biologists noted on Sunday that the biggest mass coral spawning in recent years has begun on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

According to a report in Phys.org, every year, the world's largest reef system goes into a synchronized mass release of coral eggs and sperm. The phenomenon occurs once a year under specific conditions after a full moon, when water temperatures remain around 27 to 28 Celsius degrees. The event sees soft corals being released first followed by hard corals.

Now, Mashable India reports that scientists are planning to use the mass event to help restore dead parts of the reef. They will do this with the help of the Larval Restoration Project.

The Coral Larval Restoration project describes itself as a "combination of enhanced techniques, aimed at both repairing the reproductive life cycles of corals and re-establishing breeding populations on damaged reefs by ensuring more naturally-produced larvae survive to adulthood."

Speaking about the same, project leaser Professor Peter Harrison was cited as saying that what they are trying to do is to buy time for the coral populations that are still present on the Great Barrier Reef and other reefs around the world. According to him, climate action is the only way to ensure coral reefs can survive in the future, the report added.

