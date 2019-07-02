Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins

Music is everywhere.

It's in the rustling of leaves, in the sound of water, and hey, even in the human body, it's also in the sound of blood rushing.

But did you know that even the minutes parts of any cell could make music?

In a recent discovery, researches have now found that proteins, and even the amino acids inside them can make music!

A study called the 'A Self-Consistent Sonification Method to Translate Amino Acid Sequences into Musical Compositions and Application in Protein Design using Artificial Intelligence' published by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a system that converts molecular structures of proteins, whcih are the building blocks of all living beings, into audible sound that can sound like music.

How the music works is that the sequence of the amino acids are translated to a musical sequence, using the using the physical properties of the molecules to determine the sounds. While the sounds are converted to be in audible range for humans, the tones and the relationship between the sequence are based on the vibration frequencies between each individual amino acid molecule, computed using theories from quantum chemistry.

The system developed for the conversion, basically translates the 20 types of amino acids, the building blocks that join together in chains to form all proteins, into a 20-tone scale. Any protein’s long sequence of amino acids then becomes a sequence of notes, according to the journal ACS Nano.

Researchers developed this mechanism through an app, available on android to listen to the music.

But after the how aspect of the music has been answered, the question remains on why this was developed, and it wasn't to create a biological version of Beethoven. The point is to be able to predict how genetic changes that affect the amino acid sequence of a protein ultimately change the functional 3-D structure of the protein.

This music, however, isn't just limited to the scientists. Called 'Amino Acid Synthesizer' it is available for download if you own an android, and available on The Play Store.