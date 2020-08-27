Scientists Believe There Could Be Billions of Rogue Planets in the Milky Way

Scientists have been in a quest to find out more information about rogue planets.

These are celestial objects that do not orbit a star. A study has surfaced suggesting that the Milky Way galaxy could have more rogue planets than stars.

Till date, scientists do not know what rogue planets are composed of. According to a theory by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), these celestial objects could form in isolation from clouds of gas and dust just like stars.

The new study has mentioned the upcoming launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to find billions of rogue planets. The telescope will be unveiled in 2025.

The researchers who conducted the study believe that our solar system may be unusual and Roman Space Telescope will help find more about “how we fit in the cosmic scheme of things by studying rogue planets.”

The telescope could discover objects with masses as small as Mars and as large as gas giants. The interesting thing about its working is that it will find objects with timescales as short as a few hours to "several tens of days” because of the sensitivity of the lens.

“The microlensing signal from a rogue planet only lasts between a few hours and a couple of days and then is gone forever," reported Fox News quoting study co-author Matthew Penny.

He added that the timing makes the objects difficult to notice from Earth, even with multiple telescopes. The Roman telescope could detect hundreds of rogue planets.

The study was published in the Astronomical Journal.