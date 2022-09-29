Scientists Bewildered By Mysterious Cyclones On Jupiter's Poles

The massive clusters of cyclones existing on Jupiter’s poles have kept scientists bewildered for years. First discovered by Juno spacecraft in 2017, these polygon-shaped cyclones have consistently maintained their geometric patterns. On the north pole of the planet, there is a large cyclone surrounded by 8 smaller cyclones. And on the south pole, 5 smaller cyclones revolve around a larger one.

A study published in 2018 in Nature journal found none of these cyclones have merged into each other. They maintain their formation and do not drift away either. The study noted, “Although migration of cyclones towards the pole might be expected as a consequence of the Coriolis β-effect, by which cyclonic vortices naturally drift towards the rotational pole, the configuration of the cyclones is without precedent on other planets (including Saturn’s polar hexagonal features).”

However, a more recent study published on September 22, might have the reason behind this odd occurrence. A group of scientists led by Andrew Ingersoll from the California Institute of Technology found “anticyclonic rings” between each cyclone. According to the study, this finding supported “the theory that such shielding is needed for the stability of the polygonal pattern.”

According to the study, “Since 2017 the Juno spacecraft has observed a cyclone at the north pole of Jupiter surrounded by eight smaller cyclones arranged in a polygonal pattern. It is not clear why this configuration is so stable or how it is maintained. Here we use a time series of images obtained by the JIRAM mapping spectrometer on Juno to track the winds and measure the vorticity and horizontal divergence within and around the polar cyclone and two of the circumpolar ones.”

Juno’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) captured 12 sets of images of the north pole of Jupiter in an 8-minute interval. The images have shown a course of strong winds. These are blowing opposite from the cyclones and are helping stabilize them. However, there are several unanswered questions and scientists have concluded that further research needs to be conducted.

