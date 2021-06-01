'Faint Young Sun Paradox': Scientists Explain Why Young Earth Was Hotter Despite a Weaker Sun

In July 1972, famous astronomer Carl Sagan, along with his colleague George Mullen, raised a mysterious question for the science community. He pointed out that about three to four billion years ago when the earth was still young, the Sun shone with only 70 per cent of its energy compared to the present day. At the time, the earth, which was totally covered by oceans, should have frozen due to the lack of adequate heat. However, the data showed that the earth’s climate was not only surprisingly warm but oceans were hot as 70 degrees Celsius. Now, Scientists have solved this mystery - also known as the ‘faint young sun paradox’ - explaining that the reason for warmer earth was the very high levels of carbon dioxide(CO2) in our planet’s atmosphere.

To put the data gathered from the measurement of oxygen isotopes on ancient siliceous and limestone rocks, which work as geothermometers, into perspective, scientists ran models with possible explanations of the paradox. The models also considered the possible change in seawater’s oxygen isotope composition which was considered unlikely for a long time. A high concentration of CO2 in the early earth’s atmosphere would mean that CO2 changed seawater’s composition. If that is true, the temperature of seawater would have actually been close to 40 degrees per celsius, as opposed to what was observed by the geothermometers that do not take the change in composition into account.

The warm climate and apparently hot seawater, “both phenomena can only be explained by high levels of CO2,” says Daniel Herwartz, one of the authors of the study, in a news release by the University of Cologne. Herwartz’s research, which he worked on with three other scientists, was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists explain that over time, as plate tectonics emerged and the continents started forming, it caused CO2 to drop from the atmosphere sharply and get converted to limestones or be trapped in the earth’s mantle.

