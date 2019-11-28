Scientists Capture Image of Second Interstellar Comet Hurtling Towards Solar System

Scientists have now photographed a strange object that is hurtling towards our Solar System from deep space.

According to a report in The Sun, the incoming comet is nothing that scientists have ever seen before and is believed to have originated from another star system.

Researchers say that the 2I/Borisov is the only second interstellar object ever spotted in our Solar System. The first was the 'Oumuamua in 2017'. The report says that Borisov, which was discovered in August, has traveled at least 7 trillion miles to approach our solar system and will make its close approach with Earth in the coming month.

The image of the object was captured by researchers from Yale University, using a telescope at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and showed the comet surrounded by a bright white light. They used a W.M. Keck Observatory's Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer in Hawaii to capture the image of the interstellar object, a Science Alert report revealed.

According to former report, the tail of the comet is 100,000 miles long. Speaking about the interstellar object, Yale scientist Dr Pieter van Dokkum said that it was humbling to realise how small Earth is compared to the visitor from another solar system.

The comet will pass roughly 90 million miles from Earth in December; the report cited a NASA observation. The report added that Borisov's immense speed is indicative of the fact that it came from interstellar space and will return to space again.

