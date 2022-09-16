Scientists Claim Discovery of 'Dinosaur Mummy' in Canada

In a relatively unique archaeological discovery, a group of paleontologists claims to have discovered a rare “dinosaur mummy” in Canada, reported The Independent. The “mummy” is supposedly one of the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils ever found. The animal’s tail and right hind leg were unearthed as part of the remains, leading the researchers to believe that the dinosaur’s entire skeleton may “still be preserved within the hill”, said the report. While hadrosaur remains—which can be identified by the fact that they are “duck-billed, large-bodied and herbivorous dinosaurs”— are found relatively commonly in the country famous for its maple syrup, this find was particularly unique because the remains seem to be the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils in the world.

The herbivorous dinosaur’s remains were found jutting out from a hillside in a place called the Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, the researchers revealed in a statement to the media house, including those from the University of Reading in the UK. The finding excited the scientific community as large parts of the hadrosaur fossil were covered in fossilized skin, a phenomenon that occurs quite rarely. The dinosaur may have died approximately 77-75 million years ago – 10 million years prior to the extinction of all dinosaurs.

According to the same report, the fossilised dinosaur skeleton could reveal more about the “animal’s appearance and overall anatomy”, said scientists, including Dr Brian Pickles from the University of Reading. The paleontologists were quoted as saying that it was an ‘exciting’ opportunity. Dr. Pickles said, “This is a very exciting discovery and we hope to complete the excavation over the next two field seasons. Based on the small size of the tail and foot, this is likely to be a juvenile.”

According to the same researcher, relatively younger dinosaur fossils are rarely excavated in such a condition and could go a long way to “help paleontologists to understand how hadrosaurs grew and developed.” The unearthing of the skeleton suggests there may be even more preserved skin within the rock that can “yield further insights into what hadrosaurs looked like”, the scientists told The Independent.

