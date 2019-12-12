Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Scientists Create Artificial Flesh Having Self-Healing Power for Next-Gen 'Soft' Robots

This squishy material can be pivotal in the development of next-gen soft robots and biomedical devices.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Portable 3D Skin Printer Can Heal Wounds in Minutes (Representative Image photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ Istock.com)
(Representative Image photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ Istock.com)

Australian scientists have come up with a new jelly-like material, which they claim has the strength and durability of actual skin, ligaments, or even bone.

This squishy material can be pivotal in the development of next-gen soft robots and biomedical devices. The natural inspiration to make such a material came from jellyfish, sea cucumbers and Venus flytraps.

Luke Connal, lead senior researcher (https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/jelly-invention-can-heal-itself-like-human-skin) Associate Professor, Australian National University Research School of Chemistry said, "With the special chemistry we've engineered in the hydrogel, it can repair itself after it has been broken like human skin can." He also added that although hydrogels are usually weak, this material is strong enough to easily lift very heavy objects. In fact, it can also change its shape like human muscles.

Dr. Zhen Jiang, a co-researcher and Postdoctoral Fellow, said “In a lot of science fiction movies, we see the most challenging jobs being done by artificial humanoid robots. Our research has made a significant step towards making this possible.”

Dr. Jiang, who drew inspiration from one of his Ph.D. projects for the new hydrogel, said that he and his team expect that researchers, who will be working on the next-generation of soft robots will be interested and excited about their new way of making hydrogels.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram