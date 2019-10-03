Scientists Create Gel-like Sticky Fluid That Can Prevent Deadly Wildfires

Scientists have now created a weatherproof fluid that sticks to vegetation aimed in order to prevent wildfires.

According to researchers from Stanford University, the water-resistant substance will stay in place for months, even after bad weather.

They further add that it is designed in a manner that will see it degrade harmlessly into the earth.

Speaking about the same, Eric Appel, the study's senior author said that it has the potential to make wildland firefighting proactive.

He further added that they hope the new materials can open the door to identifying and treating high-risk areas to protect people's lives and livelihoods.

According to researchers, the new technology is a cellulose-based fluid that stays on vegetation even after half an inch of rainfall.

They say that it contains non-toxic materials widely used in food, drug and agricultural products.

Writing in the paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers said the materials are created from biodegradable and non-toxic starting materials through a facile and scalable manufacturing process.

Scientists further say that the gel-like fluid can be sprayed using standard agricultural equipment or from an aircraft.

While firefighters already use fire suppressants and retardants such as gels that carry water, they are no longer effective once the water evaporates. Under normal fire conditions, this occurs in less than an hour.

Lead author of the study Anthony Yu added that one can put 20,000 gallons of this on an area for prevention, or one million gallons of the traditional formulation after a fire starts.

California, in the last two years, has seen eight of the 20 most destructive wildfires in history with firefighting costs in 2018 crossing more than USD 3bn.

Stopping fires, thus could be a more effective and less expensive than current options, according to the research.

