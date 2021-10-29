Scientists Detect Human Blood, Bird Egg Protein on Ancient Sicán Man’s Skeleton

Unraveling the mysteries of ancient Sicán culture of Peru that predated the Incas, a new study has shared the analysis of the excavation of the tomb of an elite 40-50-year-old man from the time. Published in the Journal of Proteome Research by the American Chemical Society, the study mentioned that the body of the ancient man was seated upside-down and was painted in a bright red colour, as was the gold mask covering his detached skull.

The team of researchers also mentioned in their study that the paint consisted of human blood and bird egg proteins in addition to a red pigment. Researchers from the University of Oxford, and Southern Illinois University went back to the skeletons, first discovered in the early 1990s, by a team of archaeologists and conservators led by Izumi Shimada. When it was first discovered, scientists identified the red pigment in the paint as cinnabar. However, authors of the recent study, Luciana de Costa Carvalho, James McCullagh, Elisabete Pires, and Shimada wondered what the Sicán people had used in the paint mix as the binding material, which had kept the paint layer steady on to the metallic surface of the mask for a millenium.

To analyse a small sample of the mask’s red paint, the team of researchers took the help of fourier transform-infrared spectroscopy which revealed that the sample contained proteins. Following this the team of researchers conducted a proteomic analysis using tandem mass spectrometry. With this they discovered six proteins from human blood in the red paint, including serum albumin and immunoglobulin G, which is a type of human serum antibody. The red paint also included proteins such as ovalbumin which came from egg whites. The researchers could not identify the exact species of bird’s egg used to make the paint since the proteins were highly degraded, but it is speculated that it is most likely to be the Muscovy duck.

Interpreting the concoction used to paint the mask, researchers believe that it supports the hypothesis that the arrangement of the skeletons was related to a desired rebirth of the deceased Sicán leader. Using blood-containing paint that coated the man’s skeleton and face mask, the potential symbology that stands out is that of life force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.