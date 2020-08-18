Scientists Detect Mysterious 'Heartbeat' Coming from Cosmic Gas Cloud

In a recent discovery, scientists have found a mysterious 'heartbeat' coming from a cosmic gas cloud.

The cloud apparently has been beating to the rhythm of a black hole, 100 light years away, reports the Independent.

The distance between the two matters has left researchers puzzled as to how the gamma-ray "heartbeat" of the cloud can be connected to the black hole, researchers stated in a new study.

As per the study, the research team rigorously analysed more than ten years of data from the US space administration NASA's Fermi gamma-ray space telescope, looking at a so-called micro quasar. They were looking for a system catalogued as SS 433, which is located some 15,000 lightyears away in the Milky Way and consists of a giant star with about 30 times the mass of our sun and a black hole with about 10 to 20 solar masses.

The two objects are orbiting each other with a period of 13 days, while the black hole sucks matter from the giant star.

"This material accumulates in an accretion disc before falling into the black hole, like water in the whirl above the drain of a bath tub," said Jian Li, one of the researchers on the paper, adding, "However, a part of that matter does not fall down the drain but shoots out at high speed in two narrow jets in opposite directions above and below the rotating accretion disk."

The accredit ion disc does not align with the orbit of the two objects and sways like a spinning top that is not flat. This allows the two jets spiral around in space rather than shooting out in straight lines.

The jets take over a period of about 162 days to sway producing a same rhythm, which is seen in the gamma-ray signal in the cloud, which would otherwise be unremarkable. Thus it appears to be sending out an emission powered by the jets.