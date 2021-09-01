Scientists Develop ‘Chromosome-Level Genome Assembly’ For the Bowfin Fish

A team of dozen scientists and researchers have decoded and developed a ‘chromosome-level genome assembly’ for the bowfin, a fish that has intrigued scientists for more than a century. It is because the bowfin has an abundance of ancestral features that coincides with that of humans in the initial phases of evolution, such as a robust fin-skeleton, reduced tail, and lung-like air-breathing.

The feat achieved by the team that is called Spartans is of immense importance because bowfin is a rare fish and the sole surviving member of a clad that honed fins made of skin’s web supported by a bony structure, called Actinopterygii.

“If you think of the genome as a book, what this research has done is put back all the ripped out and missing pages to make it whole,” Dr. Ingo Braasch, one of the two lead Michigan researchers, told Science Daily.

The bowfin is also a piece of interest since it is a ‘living fossil,’ a term coined by Darwin in his book ‘On the Origin of Species.’ Living fossils are those species that are the closest to their last living ancestors and are still alive. Dr. Braasch further adds, “This means bowfin has a lot in common with the last ancestor shared by fish and humans. This does not mean that it hasn’t evolved since then, but has evolved at a much slower pace than other fish, say, Zebrafish.”

Zebrafish is a widely-used specimen for conducting tests and building theories about human health around them. It is a common practice to use mice or fish like Zebrafish to research human-related diseases and health.

The study, which was published in ‘Nature Genetics,’ further reveals that the bowfin’s development of gas bladder is uncannily similar to the development of human lungs. “Due to the higher rates of evolution, such genetic elements of organ development were missing in Zebrafish,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson, the second lead in the research.

The scientists believe that with the evidence this study has offered, it will be easier to map out the path of the evolutionary journey of vertebrates.

