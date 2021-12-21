Scientists Develop New Imaging Technique That Might Help in Treating Skin Cancer

Scientists at Berkeley Lab in the United States have developed a new imaging technique that successfully images each pigment cell of a whole zebrafish. According to scientists, the research, published in the eLife journal, could help in understanding the role of melanin in skin cancer in humans. Melanin is a natural pigment found in skin, eyes, scalps, feathers, hair and some internal membranes in humans and animals. It is melanin that gives the skin and other parts of bodies their colour. Studying melanin is difficult as the pigments are hard to view by conventional microscopes because of their light-blocking abilities. However, understanding more about melanin could also have implications on our understanding of melanoma, a common but the most severe type of skin cancer, in which melanin-producing cells become cancerous.

To understand how melanin works, Keith C. Cheng, a distinguished professor at the Penn State College of Medicine, constructed a three-dimensional model of melanin as present in cells. Since conventional microscopes could not give what Cheng wanted, he turned to X-ray imaging which can easily pass through melanin. However, to image melanin, he needed a staining technique that could highlight the structure of the pigment.

Along with Berkeley Lab’s Dula Parkinson, Cheng and the rest of the research team took two zebrafish samples, one black-striped zebrafish with normal pigmentation and another golden-striped with mutated pigmentation. The researchers chose golden zebrafish because it has proven to be useful in the discovery of a key gene associated with human skin colour.

Scientists then developed a staining technique using silver to make the structure of the melanin stand out during observation and created better visualisation.

