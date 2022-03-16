Scientists Discover a Binary Star System Birthing New Planets After Three Decades of Study

An international team of researchers has observed a binary star system that may give birth to a planetary system in the future. The observational revelations have emerged after three decades of study that suggests that a planetary system might be heading towards creation around a pair of stars orbiting each other. The findings were derived using the Very Large Array (VLA) and the Atacama Large Submillimetre/Millimetre Array.

The research published in The Astrophysical Journal is done on the already developed models of planets. These models suggest that planet formation is the result of the gradual aggregation of ice and dust particles. These particles form a protoplanetary disk around stars. A similar phenomenon was observed around these binary stars that are revolving around each other. The binary system is tagged as SVS 13. SVS 13 has a net mass similar to the Sun and is around 980 light-years away from Earth.

Generally, the models that the international team of scientists has based their research on consider only single stars. However, most stars tend to follow a binary system. The formation of planets around these binary star systems is yet to be fully understood. “Our results have revealed that each star has a disk of gas and dust around it and that, in addition, a larger disk is forming around both stars,” said Ana Karla Diaz-Rodriguez, lead researcher, University of Manchester, in a press release.

Karla explained that the bigger disk displays a spiral structure and is feeding matter into the disks around each star. All the disks have the capability to foster the formation of planets. The researchers are especially eyeing the building blocks of life that will take form on the planets that will be created by SVS 13. The team has found roughly thirty different types of molecules and thirteen complex organic molecules that act as precursors of life on this planetary system.

