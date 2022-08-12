Scientists Discover Alien-like Creature From Deep Sea, Name It Darth Vader

Our oceans are full of mysterious creatures. To date, after so many years of research and discovery, only a very small fraction of the aquatic life is known to us. Even after knowing about so many creatures and fishes, we humans discover new species every few years.

Recently, scientists found a strange creature from the depths of the ocean that looks like an alien species. While it looks a little bit like the insects found in our gardens due to its numerous legs, its structure is very different. It looks so strange that scientists have named it “Darth Vader”.

The Bathynomus genus is referred to as the Darth Vader of the seas due to its resemblance to the iconic villain’s helmet. Like the other members of its order, it has compound eyes, seven body segments, two pairs of antennae, and four sets of jaws.

Deep-sea gigantism might be why these species are so large. They can grow over 30 cm and are usually found in deeper parts of the ocean. According to Big Think, the depths where they are most commonly found are between 950 and 1,260 meters.

The scientific name for this isopod is Bathynomus Yucatanensis and it was first seen in the Gulf of Mexico. The skin of the body of this isopod is tough and light yellow in colour. The spine can be seen protruding from its tail.

About 20 species of this family have been discovered so far. Prawns, crabs and shrimp are its relatives. A group of scientists first found it in 1879 but extensive research on isopods only began years later. The largest isopods are the species Bathynomus giganteus. They usually wait for their food to fall from higher levels of the ocean. They are scavengers and aren’t as dangerous as they look.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here