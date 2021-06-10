Scientists Discover Exoplanet In Another Solar System with Earth-like Temperatures

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories and the University of New Mexico have discovered a planet outside our solar system that is similar to Earth in terms of its temperature. The exoplanet, which is larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune, is about 90 light-years away from the earth and may contain clouds in its atmosphere. Scientists are excited to look for water vapour in the planet’s atmosphere. The planet has been named ‘TOI1231 b’ but the scientists also like to call it a sub-Neptune, given its size. The planet is eight times closer to its star compared to the earth’s distance from the sun. However, its star is a red dwarf star, which is way cooler and less bright than the sun, explaining the planet’s temperature despite its proximity to the star. The planet completes a circle around its star in 24 days.

Astronomers used photometric data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite(TESS), NASA’s space telescope that was launched in April 2018. Scientists used a method called the transit method to study the properties of the exoplanet. The method compares the light coming from the planet’s star when the planet comes in the line of sight of the star and the telescope. During what is called the transit period, the planet overlaps a fraction of the star and blocks some amount of light coming from the star. If a planet is large, which is true in this case, it blocks more light making it easier for scientists to study the planet’s properties.

“TOI-1231 b could have a large hydrogen or hydrogen-helium atmosphere, or a denser water vapour atmosphere,” said Diana Dragomir, one of the astronomers who worked on the discovery, in a news release published by the University of New Mexico. The findings are accepted by the Astronomical Journal to be published in a future issue.

