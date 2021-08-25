Scientists Discover Fastest-Moving Asteroid Is Closer to Sun than Mercury

Using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) based in Chile, astronomers have discovered the fastest asteroid in our solar system. The 57-megapixel DEcam, which is established and operated by an international collaboration, helped discover the asteroid that is approximately one kilometre in diameter. The asteroid, named 2021PH27, finishes its orbit around the sun in just 113 days, which is faster than any other asteroid in our solar system. The closest distance of the asteroid from the Sun is about 20 million kilometres, which is three times shorter than Mercury’s distance from the Sun. However, the tiniest planet still beats the asteroid in terms of speed as it finishes its orbit in just 88 days.

Relics of the cosmic evolution of our solar system, most of the asteroids live in the ‘main asteroid belt’ — a wide composite area of orbits of millions of asteroids. Asteroids are frozen space rocks that vary from a few kilometres in diameter to smaller than 10 feet.

Thanks to the space rock’s proximity to the sun, “its surface temperature gets to almost 500 degrees C at closest approach, hot enough to melt lead,” says Scott S. Shepherd, the astronomer who made the discovery, in a statement.

Shepherd works at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC. Shepherd analysed the images taken by the DECam on August 13 during twilight. Ian Dell’antonio and Shenming Fu, scientists from Brown University in the United States, took the pictures while they were making observations for the Local Volume Complete Cluster Survey — a project studying the clusters of most massive galaxies in the local universe.

According to the scientists, finding asteroids — which are so small on the astronomical scale — near the sun is hard as they are usually hidden by the Sun’s glare. Scientists believe that the orbit of the asteroid would probably be unstable over a long period of time and in a few million years, the asteroid may collide with Sun, Mercury or Venus, or may even be pushed out of the inner solar system

To understand where the asteroid came from, scientists are looking at possibilities of it being an extinct comet from the outer solar system which could have been captured by the gravitational pull of planets and pushed on a shorter orbit.

