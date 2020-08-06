Scientists Discover God Particle Higgs Boson Breaks into Two Muons in Ultra Rare Decaying

Scientists have found Higgs Boson, which is also known as God particle, showing an odd behaviour. It breaks down into two muons, which are second-generation particles. On the other hand, atoms consist of first-generation particles like electrons. Muons are heavier than electrons.

The physicist at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, located in Geneva, Switzerland, noticed the ultra-rare decaying of Higgs Boson, reported Express. The results were found out by conducting ATLAS and CMS experiments, partly funded by the UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). The outcomes of the experiment were announced at the 40th International Conference on High-Energy Physics (ICHEP 2020)

.

The process behind their decay is rare as only one in 5,000 Higgs Boson breaks down into particles. Scientists have been examining Higgs Boson since 2012 by accelerating and colliding particles at the LHC.

The discovery is crucial as it shows the Higgs boson interacts with second-generation elementary particles. It also opens up a new avenue of exploration. Higgs Boson was earlier only believed to grant mass to other elementary particles.

"The extraordinary capabilities of the CMS experiment and the ingenuity of the members of the collaboration from around the world, including, of course, the UK, have once again produced a beautiful result," reported Express quoting Professor Claire Shepherd-Themistocleous from STFC’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory.

Protons are pushed using the world's largest particle accelerator along a 27 km track to near the speed of light. Following which, they are smashed together in giant particle detectors.

As a result of this, protons break into smaller parts, including the Higgs boson.

The CMS experiment found that Higgs Boson decays into muons with three sigma. It showed that the odds are less than one in 700.

On the other hand, the ATLAS experiment noticed two sigma result. It indicated that the odds of the results being a statistical fluctuation are one in 40.