Scientists Discover New Dinosaurs Species In UK That Hunted On Land And In Water

The remains of ancient dinosaurs that walked the earth continue to surprise scientists and a recent discovery of a fossil in Britain’s Isle of Wight has brought a new species to light. A recent study published in the Scientific Reports on Wednesday has shared its findings after analysing the fossilised remains of a dinosaur, nicknamed “the horned crocodile-faced hell heron.”

The latest research led by palaeontologists at the University of Southampton suggests that the remains of the ancient animal found on the Isle of Wight belong to two new species of spinosaurid, which is a group of predatory lizard-hipped dinosaurs related to the giant spinosaurus. In its official statement, University of Southampton mentioned that the conspicuous, crocodile-like skulls helped the animals expand their diets, allowing them to hunt prey on both land and in the water.

The study also suggests that the bone belonged to species of dinosaurs previously unknown to science. In a statement, lead author of the study and the PhD student at the University of Southampton Chris Barker said, “We found the skulls to differ not only from baryonyx, but also one another, suggesting the UK housed a greater diversity of spinosaurids than previously thought.”

The first specimen of the species has been named Ceratosuchops inferodios, which translates to “horned crocodile-faced hell heron.” The species has a series of low horns and bumps ornamenting the brow region. The name also refers to the predator’s anticipated hunting style, which would have been similar to that of a fatal heron. Herons are renowned for catching aquatic prey around the margins of waterways. However they can also feed on terrestrial prey.

The fossils of ancient dinosaurs were discovered on the beach near Brightstone over a period of several years. Thanks to the eagle-eyed fossil collectors who found parts of two skulls initially and a crew from Dinosaur Isle Museum who recovered a large portion of a tail which belonged to the new species of dinosaurs, this new study was possible. Over 50 bones from the site have been uncovered in total from rocks that form part of the Wessex Formation, which were laid down over 125 million years ago during the Early Cretaceous period, mentioned the official statement.

The only spinosaurid skeleton which was previously found in the UK belonged to Baryonyx. The fossils of this species were first discovered in 1983 in a quarry in Surrey. Since then other finds have been restricted to isolated teeth and single bones which never really provided scientists with the larger picture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.