Scientists Discover New Kind of Green Auroras from a 19-year-old Video

On March 15, 2002, David Knudsen, with his group from the physics department of the University of Calgary, was looking for polar lights in the night sky of Churchill, a town in northern Canada. Even though the forecast had announced a clear sky, no magical green auroras were in the sight of the physicists. However, they also had a video camera running which was perfectly recording northern green lights that Knudsen and his colleagues were unable to see. 19 years later, scientists led by the University of Iowa have discovered a new kind of aurora lights by analysing the footage and Knudsen’s notes of the footage. The physicists have termed it as ‘diffused auroral erasers.’ This new feature of polar lights is a faint, background-like glow that suddenly goes to dark and reappears within seconds, a phenomenon that had not been documented in scientific research till now.

Riley Troyer, one of the authors of the study, developed a computer program that analysed the video to look for disappearances and reappearances of the lights. In the two hours of recording, the program catalogued a total of 22 eraser events. The study’s co-author and an assistant professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa, Allison Jaynes wonders if this is an overlooked but common phenomenon or actually rare. “it may be a process that we haven’t started to look at yet because we never knew they were happening until now,” she says.

Auroras are dancing green lights in the night sky that can only be seen in polar regions. The magical snake-like glowing structures are the result of solar wind - charged particles coming from the sun - interacting with the earth’s magnetic shield. For ages, these lights have fascinated humans giving birth to many myths and superstitions. A Japanese myth considered these beautiful lights as the messengers from heaven. The latest research titled The Diffuse Auroral Eraser was published in JGR Space Physics Journal on February 18, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here