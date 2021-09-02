Scientists Discover New Species of 'Gecko' Lizards Endemic to Western Ghats in Goa

Scientists at Goa University have discovered a new species of gecko - small lizards that are mostly carnivorous. Interestingly, scientists found two of the specimens of the lizard within the university campus itself. The other specimen was collected from Chandor in South Goa. The newly discovered gecko species is believed to be endemic to - found only in - the Western Ghats, a biodiversity-rich mountain range stretching parallel to India’s western coasts.

Scientists have named the species Hemiphyllodactylus goaensis, where “goa” in goanesis is Goa, where it was found, and the first word denotes that the new species belongs to the Hemiphyllodactylus genus (group of species). The newly discovered slender gecko has a body size of 32 millimetres - about three times smaller than the usual lizards found in houses.

According to scientists, the genus of the gecko is more widely distributed than previously thought. Scientists say that the species is not endangered but has threats from construction and burning of vegetation that could destroy its habitats. The specimens of the new species were found in microhabitats — dwelling on walls in human habitation. The gecko features 13 or 14 ventral scales - ringlike stripy structures clearly visible on snakes’ bodies -on its midbody. It also exhibits 16 to 18 dorsal scales -the platelike small structures that form a uniform pattern. The other differentiating characteristic of the newfound species is its subtle colour pattern differences. The findings of the research were published on August 31 in Zootaxa. The study was conducted by

According to the study, the Goanesis geckos “exhibited leaping behaviour and tail wagging after a short stride…are moderate to slow in movement but active hunters.” The geckos preyed upon bugs, small moths, small crickets and cockroaches. When the geckos were offered bigger insects -twice the size of their heads - they grabbed them in their mouths and shook their heads until the food was torn into smaller pieces.

Scientists are conducting more sampling of the genus to find if there are more similar species in the Western Ghats. “We are trying to understand the natural habitats of Hemiphyllodactylus goaensis sp. nov., that has so far only been collected from human habitation,” said the researchers as quoted by Hindustan Times. The study was led by Akansh Khandekar of the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation. The other members on the research team were Dikansh S. Parmar, Nitin Sawant and Ishan Agarwal.

