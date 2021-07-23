Scientists Discover New 'Weird-looking' Shark Species in the Depths of Indian Ocean

The Department of Ichthyology, California Academy of Sciences, is a facility that houses millions of different fishes belonging to species ranging from common to unique. It is interesting to note that there are thousands of fishes in that gigantic collection, which are yet to be studied to know their origin and other biological aspects. Adding one to the thousands is a new, weird-looking species of deep-sea sharks.

Recently studied and discovered, the fish was found by researchers while they were examining the seamounts situated in the south of Madagascar, in the Indian Ocean, in 2012 and 2014. The search was conducted along the Southwest Indian Ridge, which is an underwater mountain ridge separating the tectonic plates of Somali in the north to Antarctica in the south.

In the research, they found that the shark belonged to a new catshark species. The researchers at the facility named it ‘Apristurus Manocheriani,’ in honour of Greg Manocherian, a company that is an ardent supporter of shark research and conservation. Along with the scientific monicker, they also proposed a common tongue name – Manocherian’s Catshark.

The results and findings from the research were published in the journal of the ‘Ocean Science Foundation,’ a non-profit, non-governmental organization working towards the conservation of and research on the endangered tropical marine ecosystem. The Manocherian’s Catshark is honed with large and a sharp set of teeth. The species’ average male and female shark can measure about 55 cm and 49 cm, respectively.

Luiz Alves Rocha, the Follett Chair of Ichthyology at the California Academy of Sciences, tweeted about the picture of the shark, along with the report that is published in the journal of Ocean Science Foundation. Check out the tweet here:

Amazing that we are still discovering new species of shark in 2021! This new (sorry, ugly) one was discovered in deep sea mounts in the southwestern Indian Ocean. #SharkWeek https://t.co/ugV4ZWfZ7X pic.twitter.com/ZjT5sF3odD— Luiz Rocha, PhD (@CoralReefFish) July 12, 2021

Catsharks have been found in almost all oceans and are generally spotted at depths ranging from 200-2200 meters. However, they are not found in the Antarctic Ocean. In total, there are 39 species of Catsharks, out of which six have been found in the Western Indian Ocean. Apristurus Manocheriani is a new addition to this collection. In its entirety, the shark family has more than 536 species.

