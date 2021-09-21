Scientists Discover Remnants of 900-year-old 'Chinese Guest Star' Supernova

A team of astronomers from the United Kingdom, Spain, Hungary, France, and Hong Kong have discovered the origins of a cosmic entity that has remained a mystery for more than 900 years. The cosmic entity under discussion is a supernova named ‘Chinese Guest Star,’ which appeared in the night sky for roughly six months before disappearing into the dark oblivion forever. It was first noticed and documented in records by Chinese and Japanese astronomers in 1181 AD. According to the new research, a nebula located near Parker’s star, one of the hottest stars in the Milky Way galaxy, is the remnant of the giant supernova observed in ancient Chinese skies. The fast-expanding gas cloud is christened as Pa30 and fits the characteristics of the supernova.

The astronomers estimate that the gas cloud is expanding at a rapid rate of 1,100 kilometres per second. To put this speed in perspective, if an object travels at a speed equal to the expansion rate, it will only take the object five minutes to cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The velocity of the expansion is a matter of interest since it acted as a factor for the study to determine the age of the nebula, which coincides with the age of the supernova, i.e., roughly 1000 years.

“Combining the information about the location, age, and event brightness recorded over a period of 185 days, the nebula Pa30 are the counterparts of SN1181 (Supernova 1181). The Historical reports place the star that erupted into a supernova between two Chinese constellations, Chuanshe and Huagai. The gas cloud surrounding Parker’s star fit the location,” said Albert Zijlstra, Professor, Department of Astrophysics, University of Manchester.

He added, “Only 10 percent of all supernovas are of this nature. It is the only such event where we can study both the merged star and the remnant nebula, along with the description of the explosion itself.”

The astronomers who first saw this majestic cosmic event that put on a 6-month-long show recorded that it was as bright as Planet Saturn and recorded an approximate location of the star. The ancient records helped modern-day scientists to finally resolve this mystery after a millennium.

