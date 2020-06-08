Scientists Discover 'Strange' Doughnut-Shaped Galaxy with a Mass Similar to Milky Way

In a major breakthrough into the study of evolution of galactic structures, a group of Australian scientists have recently found a galaxy resembling “cosmic ring of fire”.

Researchers from ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) have successfully captured a picture of the galaxy and hope to find how it looked around 11 billion years ago, reported CNN.

It is said that unlike other galaxies, which are shaped like spirals or blob, the new galaxy is shaped like a doughnut with a hole at the centre. It has a diameter of two billion times, which is longer than the distance between Earth and the sun. The mass of the galaxy is similar to our Milky Way.

Scientists have rechristened the newly found galaxy R5519, and it is currently 11 billion light-years from our Solar System.

“It is a very curious object that we’ve never seen before. It looks strange and familiar at the same time,” lead researcher Tiantian Yuan was quoted as saying.

He further said that R5519 is making stars 50 times faster than the Milky Way. “It is making stars at a rate 50 times greater than the Milky Way. Most of that activity is taking place on its ring – so it truly is a ring of fire,” asserted Yuan.

The research was published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The new finding could help astronomers understand the formation of Milky Way, the news report quoted co-author Kenneth Freeman from the Australian National University as saying.