Scientists Discover the Correlation Between Our Vision and Imagination Using Artificial Intelligence

We see a number of things in everyday life. However, is our vision always similar to what we imagine it to be like?

Well, the researchers beg to differ. A new study has found out an overlap between human and machine, helping us understand how virtual eyes perceive things different as compared to what we process in our brains.

According to research conducted by a team from the Medical University of South Carolina, the brain uses similar visual areas for mental imagery and vision.

However, the low-level visual areas are used less precisely with mental imagery as compared to the vision. The latest study was published in the journal Current Biology on June 22.

Neuroscientist Thomas Naselaris, also a co-author in the paper, revealed, "We know mental imagery is in some ways very similar to vision, but it can't be exactly identical. We wanted to know specifically in which ways it was different."

He works at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The latest findings prove beneficial to study in detail about the mental imagery and vision for mental health disorders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The new research was conducted using an fMRI scanner and an artificial neural network, which mimicked the human brain.

They can further explore the mental imagery disruptions pattern in other mental health problems such as schizophrenia.

Naselaris added that when a human imagines, the brain activity is less precise. Our brain often misses the details, leading to the fuzziness and blurriness in brain activity.