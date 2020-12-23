Scientists Find Almost Intact Carcass of Wolf Puppy Which Died Over 57,000 Years Ago

When any animal is buried beneath the ground, its body decays. However, scientists recently found an intact body of a female wolf pup which died 57,000 years ago in melting permafrost.

The wolf was possibly in her den in the Canadian Yukon and it collapsed, leading to the death of the animal. The body froze and ended up remaining intact over the years.

The carcass of the wolf was originally discovered by a gold miner. Some researchers carried out a study on the wolf and came across some interesting things.

Julie Meachen, the lead author of the study, told Business Insider that all the soft tissues of the wolf were intact and even its fur, but its eyes were missing. The researchers named the wolf Zhur. “Eyes are very soft and gelatinous, so they are the first thing to disintegrate when an animal dies. The eyes are open to the elements and bacteria, and they probably desiccated quickly, which is why they appeared so shriveled and seem completely absent,” Meachen said.

During their study, the researchers carried out X-rays of the wolf's skeleton to examine samples of its fur and tooth enamel. Their research was also aimed at analysing what the Earth was like during an era when it was much colder. The research tried to dig deep into the life of ancient wolves – what they ate and how they lived.

While examining the animal’s body, the researchers found that its bones had not yet fully developed, helping them determine the age. The researchers revealed that the wolf was just seven weeks old when it died. Its body weighed just 1.5 pounds and was over a foot long in size.

They came to know that the wolf was a female as its genitalia was perfectly preserved. The analysis of its tooth enamel divulged that its family's diet consisted of fish - possibly salmon - from the nearby Klondike River.

Examining its diet helped the scientists reach a conclusion that it didn't starve to death, but died due to the collapse of its den.

In order to figure out the difference between the ancient wolves and the modern-day ones, the researchers compared Zhur's DNA with the existing wolves. This comparison revealed a relation between the mummified pup and modern grey wolves from North America. It was also found that the pup was related to ancient grey wolves that once lived in Eurasia.