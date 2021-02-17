Scientists Find Planetary System Where Star Spins in Opposite Direction of Planets

In a latest study published by researchers from Denmark’s Aarhus University, it has been discovered that in the planetary system called K2-290, a star is orbiting in a direction opposite to its two planets.

Unlike our planetary system, where the sun (the star at the centre) rotates in the direction of the planets, the main star K2-290 A is found to have been rotating at 124 degree tilt compared to the two planets. It is spinning in the direction opposite to the planets revolving around the star.

Comparing the K2-290 planetary system with our solar system can show the drastic difference between the axis of the star and planets. In our system, the axis of the sun is tilted just by 6 degrees to its planets. As a result, the planets and sun rotate in the same direction in the solar system.

As reported by CNET, researcher Simon Albrecht said that the unique movement of the star is believed to have been caused by the ‘gravitational torques’ from the other two stars. The report says that the properties of the other star K2-290 B can interfere with the protoplanetary disk and cause its misalignment.

Previously, there have been studies where the star spins in an opposite direction to one planet. However, in this case, it has been found that the star is rotating opposite to two planets.

This recent study,which has been also authored by Maria Hjorth and other researchers along with Simon, has been published on Monday, February 15 in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to the researchers, their findings support the hypothesis that the “companion stars can cause misalignment between the protoplanetary disks and their associated stars.”

Commenting on the new research, Chris Watson said that perhaps the disc is the reason behind the migration of the planets and not some dynamic mechanism. Chris said this based on the fact that the two planets in the K2-290 planetary system appear to be coplanar. He is a researcher at UK’s Queen’s University Belfast.