Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Scientists Find Previously Undiscovered Subspecies of 'Titi' Monkeys Brazil

The discovery was made by Mariluce Messias of the Federal University of Rondônia, who had started studying titi monkeys in 2011.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scientists Find Previously Undiscovered Subspecies of 'Titi' Monkeys Brazil
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

Researchers have discovered a new species of monkeys in southwestern Brazil. A subspecies of titi monkeys, the primates were first documented in 1914, but were thought to be ashy black titi due to their dark fur.

The discovery was made by Mariluce Messias of the Federal University of Rondônia, who had started studying titi monkeys in 2011, Daily Mail reported. Messias was studying how rapid pace of deforestation in the region affected local monkey populations when she started noticing that there were some differences in the colouring of its pelt.

Some of the primates were sporting reddish-brown patches on their back along with white splotch on their chests, the report revealed.

Messias collected gene samples from some of the primates and tested it against DNA samples of ten other local monkey species, including the ashy black titi. The results went on to confirm that she had discovered a new species, plecturocebus parecis, or Parecis titi.

The report cited an interview that Adrian Barnett, one of Messias’s research partners, gave New Scientist, where he was quoted as saying that deforestation gives everyone access to remote areas, allowing scientists to enter areas that have never properly been explored before.

The report revealed that the dwindling habitat of the newly discovered species prompts researchers to hope that it will be classified as 'near threatened' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of endangered animals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram