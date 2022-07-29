Scientists Found Mysterious Holes on Atlantic Seafloor and They Want to Know Your Theories

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have discovered several mysterious holes on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. They are now seeking help from internet users across the globe to offer their hypotheses on the possible origin of these holes. Taking to their Facebook official handle, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted photos of the underwater formation. “On Saturday’s Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery. While they look almost human-made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by…something,” the caption along with the post read.

On Saturday's #Okeanos dive, we saw several sublinear sets of holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look human made, but the little piles of sediment around them suggest they were excavated by…something. What's YOUR hypothesis? pic.twitter.com/iGezxV9TK8 — NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) July 25, 2022

Netizens from across the world shared several interesting theories about these unusual holes.

“Little critters could have used them after they were made by a something manmade?” a user suggested on Twitter holding the animals responsible.

Another gave a quite mystical explanation, “A deep-sea creature that buries itself under the sand and these are where its breathing holes blast out sand.”

“Maybe it’s a lost part of a continent that once contained a city. Maybe the top of a wall or building. There could be caverns underneath or springs with water flowing in them that pushed out the sand,” another comment read.

According to NOAA, the origin of these holes remains unclear. While the holes look human-made, the little piles of sediment around them suggest they had been excavated. Being unable to definitively determine the source of the holes, the scientists had earlier theorised that the holes could have been constructed by an organism living in the sediment. The term “lebensspuren”, which translates to “life traces”, was used to describe the holes.

