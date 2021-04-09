Scientists From Norwegian University Discover New Species of Parasitic Cuckoo Wasp

A new species of cuckoo wasp has been discovered in Norway which infiltrates nests of other bees and wasps, lays eggs there and then those larvae eat their hosts’ offspring. Cuckoo wasps, also known as emerald wasps, mimic their hosts’ pheromones, they deposit their eggs in hives of other bees, and since their larvae grow faster and hatch before the hosts’ eggs, they feast on them. Cuckoo wasps have a bright metallic exterior, almost like a jewel, it is eye catching but etymologists have been finding it difficult to distinguish some species.

For more than 200 years, experts struggled to classify different species as they appear similar but a new DNA coding technique allows scientists to tell the insects apart for the first time. Researchers in Norway came across two cuckoo species and they were unable to classify if it was Chrysis brevitarsis or a new species. This newly discovered species is genetically and physically similar to Chrysis brevitarsis but spoke a different chemical ‘language’ suggesting a new finding.Frode Ødegaard, an entomologist at the Norwegian University of Science Technology (NTNU), told Daily Mail the similarities between different cuckoo wasps make it difficult to distinguish them from each other. He explained they had two cuckoo wasps with “microscopic differences in appearance and very small differences in DNA, so the next step was to look at the language” of these insects to find out their species.

Wasps communicate through ‘pheromones’ which is like a chemical language and closely related wasps often have completely different pheromones, preventing them from interbreeding. While infiltrating a hosts’ hive, parasite wasps mimic their hosts’ pheromones.

The new species found is said to be very rare and only a single specimen was found on the Lista peninsula in Agder county in southern Norway, reports The Independent. In the last decade, a major breakthrough was brought by DNA barcoding which made it easier to distinguish different wasps’ species from each other by studying their genetic material.Ødegaard named the newly discovered species as Chrysis parabrevitarsis, which means ‘the one standing next to brevitarsis,’ as it is very similar to Chrysis brevitarsis.The study, published in the journal Insect Systematics and Diversity, states these species live in forest clearings and live-in dead trees.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here