Scientists Have Attached Cameras on the Backs of 30 Whales to Study Their Behaviour

Scientists from the University of California attached cameras on the backs of 30 Minke whales to gain understanding of Antarctic sea environment.

The research is basically aimed at finding how the amount of ice affects whales’ ability to feed on small fish.

The cameras attached to the whales’ back recorded video and motion data for 24 to 48 hours, reported American Geophysical Union website.

The researchers, during the video recording, calculated how much sea ice was present each time the whales surfaced. This study gave them an idea as to how the behaviour of the animals is influenced by the amount and type of sea ice.

This study is different from the previous ones in a sense that the previous researches relied on satellite images to study the whales’ habitat.

While the research is still ongoing, the scientist after analyzing the six tags so far, found that whales spent 52 per cent of their time in open water than just 15 per cent in water with high concentrations of sea ice.

We have never been able to study this kind of an environmental feature from the animal's perspective, said Ari Friedlaender, an ecologist at the University of California Santa Cruz who led the project said in a statement.

Antartica, earlier this month, witnessed its hottest temperature, with an Argentinian research station recording it at 18.3°C. This temperature broke the earlier record of 17.5°C in March 2015.

Global warming has caused melting of ice at the South Pole and if this continues seal levels could rise in the near future.