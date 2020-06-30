Scientists Have Been Able to Capture the Light Emitted When Two Black Holes Collide

Astrophysics has been one of the most astonishing subjects, making humans surprised with every little discovery. After knowing a lot about asteroids, planets and galaxies, the latest point of attraction has been the black hole. Scientists have been catching some of the most beautiful moments of the black hole, and science lovers can’t seem to have enough.







Now, in the latest capture, scientists have revealed the image of the light produced on the collision of two black holes. A new study recently published in the journal Physical Review Letters shows what can be called the “first plausible optical electromagnetic counterpart to a (candidate) binary black hole merger.”







The research has been conducted by a team of scientists from the Graduate Centre CUNY, Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).







The phenomenon, which they have named as S190521g, was first detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) at the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the European Virgo Detector last year.







Explaining the possible reason that could have led to this collision, co-author of the study Professor Ford suggests that most black holes are surrounded by dead stars, including other black holes. They keep swirling around a black hole at the center. In case of a supermassive black hole, the flow of these dead stars and black holes can lead to such incidences, while the light might have been a result of the gas on the disk of a black hole.







The research also explains that when two black holes collide, the event causes gravitational waves by swirling space and time.





